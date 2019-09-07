Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 31,000 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Evertec worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Evertec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evertec by 5.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Evertec by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Evertec by 8.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evertec by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Evertec had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

