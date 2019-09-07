Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 18,600 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of OFG Bancorp worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 854,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 208,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 78.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 164,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 94,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,751,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on shares of OFG Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

OFG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 220,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,044. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

