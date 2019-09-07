Polaris Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 39,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 372,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 43,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

VZ stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.06. 8,641,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591,754. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

