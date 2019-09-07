Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,700 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Bancolombia accounts for 4.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Bancolombia worth $100,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,522,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 398.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Finally, Gruss & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of CIB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.68. 367,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,198. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. Bancolombia SA has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $55.40.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

