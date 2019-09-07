Platinum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $324,757.00 (PLAT)

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Platinum has traded flat against the US dollar. One Platinum token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. Platinum has a market cap of $1.81 million and $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00215734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01278808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00087058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Platinum Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

