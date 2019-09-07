Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PVT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. 34,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,910.

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

