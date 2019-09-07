Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE:PBI opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $860.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 118,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 566,632 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 74.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 46.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

