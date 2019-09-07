Pitcairn Co. Has $1.85 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,707,000 after buying an additional 127,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,223,000 after buying an additional 515,534 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,361,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $624,463,000 after buying an additional 233,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,651,000 after buying an additional 174,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,595,000 after buying an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. 2,992,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,974. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

