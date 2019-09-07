Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 151.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,243.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $330,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

KR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 388,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,320. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. Kroger’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

