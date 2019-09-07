Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $10.48. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $359,000.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

