Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pinduoduo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $26.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,217,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,785. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.44. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 169.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,660.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,810,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,991,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,544 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,197,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $59,424,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 24,995.7% during the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,876,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

