Pigeoncoin Hits One Day Volume of $28,255.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $28,255.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00018819 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003700 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,421,365,875 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.