Photon Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a total market capitalization of $124,445.00 and $22.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Photon has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,510.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.01697173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.26 or 0.02867806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00654364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00746295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00063753 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00450259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 30,172,771,529 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.