Phoenix (PHX) Price Tops $0.0190

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Phoenix has a market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance, Bitbns and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

