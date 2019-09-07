Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Trading Up 6.6%

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) shares were up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70, approximately 156,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 151,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.
Pfenex Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)
Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.
