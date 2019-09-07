Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Trading Up 6.6%

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) shares were up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70, approximately 156,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 151,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfenex by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 65,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfenex by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 62,722 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pfenex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pfenex by 2,127.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter.

Pfenex Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.