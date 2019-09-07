PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Receives $41.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $323,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $2,647,491 in the last 90 days. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 23.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PetIQ by 152.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 377,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,924. The firm has a market cap of $829.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.09. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that PetIQ will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.