Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.83

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $3.98. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a P/E ratio of 385.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter.

In other Perma-Fix Environmental Services news, Director Joe Reeder purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $29,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,348.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 29,394 shares of company stock valued at $115,896 over the last three months. 7.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

