PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is RBO & Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.5% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 41.5% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $211,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.37. 2,443,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,843. The firm has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $139.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.