Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.10, 3,038,371 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,553,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEI. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $395.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 41.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 19.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

