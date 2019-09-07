Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,635,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,788,000 after acquiring an additional 380,762 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,457,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,609,000 after buying an additional 3,692,553 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,422,000 after buying an additional 1,058,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,813,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,324,000 after buying an additional 274,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,738,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,816,000 after buying an additional 61,642 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 559,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,844. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 102.82%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

