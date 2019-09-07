Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,773,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,697,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 309,085 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,824 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

In related news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,106,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

