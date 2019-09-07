Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,423 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,423 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $318,821.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,181. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.98. The stock had a trading volume of 386,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.16. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $171.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.