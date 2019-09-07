Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in United Continental in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in United Continental by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 2,145.5% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in United Continental by 20.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Shares of United Continental stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $86.30. 2,299,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

