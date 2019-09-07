Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 96,786 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of ChemoCentryx worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 796.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,127 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 540,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 823,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 84,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 151,219 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCXI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 428,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.19.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 144.27%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

