Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,199,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.88. 206,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.