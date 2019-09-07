Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 35,243 Shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of A10 Networks worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 102.9% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 25.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 238,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $108,134.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,038. The company has a market cap of $527.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 0.70. A10 Networks Inc has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

