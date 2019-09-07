Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 42,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Rollins by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Rollins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 63,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.87.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

