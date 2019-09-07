Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 193,186 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 158,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,422,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after purchasing an additional 744,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,600,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 394,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 12,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $113,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,784.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 364,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

