Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$15,255.06 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Georges Greer sold 600 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$15,255.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,324,647.71.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down C$0.44 on Friday, reaching C$23.41. 546,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,979. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$13.83 and a 1-year high of C$25.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of -187.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAAS. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$23.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$31.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

