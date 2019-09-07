Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 940,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,542 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 352,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.40. 60,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,839. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

