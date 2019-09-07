Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.6% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 206,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 615.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 190,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,174. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $120.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

