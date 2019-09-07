Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,478,000 after acquiring an additional 125,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,194,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 70.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,028,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,440,000 after acquiring an additional 424,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,834. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $163.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

