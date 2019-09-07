Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 26.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,252,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

