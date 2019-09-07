Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,555,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,518,000 after buying an additional 1,810,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,519,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,741,000 after purchasing an additional 254,633 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 101.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 460,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 55.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,549. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.78. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.35.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.