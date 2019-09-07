Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. 6,920,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,955 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

