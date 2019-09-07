Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 203.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105.9% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 27,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,115. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

