Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.41. 126,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

In other Prologis news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

