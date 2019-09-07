Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,513,000 after buying an additional 331,708 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after buying an additional 492,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,390,000 after buying an additional 308,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,196,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,424 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $143.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

