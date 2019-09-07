Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after buying an additional 68,355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,780,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,192.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,132 shares of company stock valued at $13,578,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

ZBRA stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.73. The stock had a trading volume of 284,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $140.95 and a 52-week high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.