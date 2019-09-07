Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 8,147 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,019,000 after purchasing an additional 428,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 126.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,615,000 after purchasing an additional 298,168 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 437.8% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 327,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 266,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 48.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,459,000 after purchasing an additional 193,197 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,104 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

