Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 22,063 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

V traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.74. 6,543,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,493. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $186.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.20. The stock has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

