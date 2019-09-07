Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302,503 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,121,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,660,000 after purchasing an additional 582,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,756,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,033 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,233,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

