Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,208 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $2,329,936.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,963.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,539.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,641 shares of company stock worth $16,705,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.75. 37,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,519. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $195.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

