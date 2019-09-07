Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 28.2% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 2.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Total by 0.7% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Total by 32.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOT. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of Total stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 1,121,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. Total SA has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

