Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,276 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Cigna by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

Shares of CI traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

