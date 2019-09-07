Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,978 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 67.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Victor Kathy J. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $32,406,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,387,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock worth $101,304,357. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,944. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

