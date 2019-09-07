PAC Global (PAC) Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Sistemkoin and YoBit. PAC Global has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $22,068.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006050 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.