Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OTTR. Maxim Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 54,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $54.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.20 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Otter Tail by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

