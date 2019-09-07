Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Shares Up 5.3%

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.20, 121,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 304,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORN. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

