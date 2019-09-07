Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan A. Ades bought 105,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $472,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,896,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,535,253.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120,100 shares of company stock worth $538,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 716.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 486,870 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 667,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,193. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $310.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

